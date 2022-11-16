Icicles hang from the eve of a building in Gillette as the sun sets Tuesday. The chill is expected to continue this week with another cold front expected to bring more snow to Gillette from Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
Gillette was blessed with a few inches of snow Tuesday, and more snow is on the way.
Jeff Johnson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, said 3 inches of snow was recorded in Gillette Tuesday, while Wright got 1 inch. Four inches was reported north of Weston.
