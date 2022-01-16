An unidentified man died in an officer-involved shooting Sunday morning when he was shot by two officers after allegedly charging at them with a “large edged weapon,” according to a police statement.
The suspect’s name and age have not been released by the Gillette Police Department.
The incident began when an unidentified person reported around 7 a.m. Sunday that the suspect had made threats and refused to leave the residence in the 500 block of Church Avenue.
When officers arrived, the man was allegedly armed with a “large edged weapon” and refused multiple requests to drop it, according to the statement.
The officers used two unspecified “less lethal” options and the man retreated further inside. While the officers continued their attempt to disarm the suspect, he allegedly charged and swung the weapon at officers, according to the statement.
Two officers then shot the man. EMS responded, lifesaving measures were initiated and he was pronounced dead on the scene.
One officer was treated for minor injuries, according to the statement.
The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting and the department said it will not release more information until the investigation is complete.
The last officer-involved shooting in Gillette happened in November 2020. Body camera footage of that incident showed the suspect, Cody Amman, step out of his car during a traffic stop and fire at an officer. The officer returned fire and killed Amman.
DCI investigated that incident as well and Crook County Attorney Joseph Baron determined that no charges against the officer were warranted.
