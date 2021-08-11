The Campbell County Children’s Developmental Services Foundation hosted the first annual Family Fun Bubble Run on Tuesday night to raise money for the Children’s Center.
The fundraiser included a 5K run/walk that featured bubble machines at the start, finish and throughout the route. There also were water activities for children to cool them down during the hot weather.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.