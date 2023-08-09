FRAUD
FLYING J: A 27-year-old woman converted and sent $10,000 in cryptocurrency to an unknown caller who threatened to revoke the gas station’s tobacco license. Her manager, a 54-year-old woman, reported the incident Tuesday morning. The 27-year-old took the call from the unknown person and retrieved the $10,000 from a safe, converted it to cryptocurrency and sent it to QR codes as instructed by the caller. She was not suspicious until the caller then asked her to send photos. The business is out $10,000 and the investigation continues, said Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson.
STOLEN CAR
BRAHMA STREET: Sheriff’s deputies found a car parked Tuesday on the side of Highway 50 that had been reported stolen a few days earlier. A 49-year-old woman reported Aug. 4 that a brown 2014 Nissan Maxima was stolen from her home. She wasn’t sure who took it and said the key fob had been left inside the car. The vehicle was entered as a stolen vehicle and found Tuesday parked along Highway 50. There was damage to the front of the vehicle, but it’s unclear if that happened before or after it was stolen, said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds.
RUNAWAY
COLD SPRINGS COURT: A 15-year-old boy was reported missing at about 12:15 a.m. Wednesday after he snuck out of the home and avoided detection by its security cameras. It’s unknown who picked him up. Deputies talked with the boy’s girlfriend and mother who lives in Evanston. The Evanston Police Department has been notified and the boy was entered into the National Crime Information Center database, Reynolds said.
CRASH
BUTLER SPAETH ROAD AND EAST NINTH STREET: Two women were ticketed after a three-car crash Tuesday morning. A 24-year-old woman in a 2018 Dodge Ram pulled into traffic to make a left turn onto East Ninth Street but her taillights weren’t working and couldn’t signal a turn. A 27-year-old man driving behind her was able to stop in time before hitting the woman, but a 30-year-old woman driving behind him was on her phone and ran into the back of the man’s truck, pushing it into the other woman’s truck. The 24-year-old was ticketed for an equipment violation and the 30-year-old was ticketed for following too closely, not having insurance and texting while driving, Wasson said.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
300 BLOCK EAST BOXELDER ROAD: Police arrested a 38-year-old man Tuesday night after his stepson called the man in for strangling his mom. The investigation found that the 38-year-old showed up at the 46-year-old woman’s apartment unannounced and they began arguing over their past relationship. He allegedly grabbed her by the chin and pinned her down on the couch. She had signs of injury to her neck and chin and the man was arrested for domestic battery, Wasson said.
DRUGS
4500 BLOCK RUNNING W DRIVE: A 36-year-old woman was arrested for using meth after she reported that her neighbors were yelling from the apartment next to hers. Police couldn’t find any disturbance from her neighbors but did learn the woman had used meth, Wasson said.
BATTERY
900 BLOCK HEMLOCK AVENUE: A 57-year-old woman was ticketed for battery Tuesday after she and a 52-year-old got into a fight while walking dogs. The 52-year-old had been caring for the other woman’s dog and was walking them at the time with her own dog. The other woman approached, they began arguing and the 57-year-old allegedly hit the other woman in the head. She fell and the dogs began fighting. The 57-year-old continued hitting the woman and then fled the area. Police found her later and ticketed her for battery, Wasson said.
