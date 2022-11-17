Blaine Reynolds and his social club of bikers — Seth’s Personal Crew — will host a fundraising dinner at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Sundance Lounge.
The dinner will raise money for the “Shop with a Biker” program to buy Christmas presents for children and families in Gillette who are in need. Donations are welcomed at the event that costs $10 per person and includes a spaghetti and smoked meatballs dinner with salad and garlic bread.
