What would perfect conditions look like for a group of people who haven’t seen each other in 20 years?
Probably the same as those experienced by the Campbell County High School Classes of 2000 and 2001 on Friday evening at Big Lost Meadery. After a surprising, but welcomed, day of rain, the evening was blessed with a blue sky dotted with dark clouds and temperatures just under 70 degrees.
A 20th high school reunion is fraught with nervous energy for attendees, but for the Class of 2000, there was an added level of anxiety because Friday night was the culmination of roughly 18 months of planning, re-planning, adjusting, making do when COVID-19 canceled their reunion last year. Finally, the classmates were together, in person and without face masks, because a lot can change in a year. COVID-19 rewired what’s normal, and in 2021, there was no better example than high school graduating classes opening their arms and welcoming another into their celebrations.
Chris Sanders was back in Gillette for the first time in about 12 years. When he went for a 6-mile run Friday morning, he said he didn’t recognize a lot of what he saw. But he was excited to be back, especially after putting so much planning into a reunion that ended up being nothing more than a Zoom call last year with roughly 50 of his former classmates.
“We teamed up with the Class of 2001, double the classes, double the fun,” Sanders said about piggybacking this year for a dual in-person reunion.
But Zoom has become a part of regular life since 2020, and since the Class of 2000 had already ironed out the kinks with the digital reunion, they decided to incorporate it into the festivities again.
“We didn’t even mention the Zoom because we wanted to push people to the event,” Sanders said.
Then two weeks before the reunion, they announced that Zoom would be an option for those who really wanted to participate but simply couldn’t make the journey to Gillette.
Friday night, at the corner of the covered portion of Big Lost’s outdoor seating, sat a laptop with a small host of CCHS graduates enjoying each others’ company. They weren’t as seamlessly integrated into the in-person facilities as Sanders and the other planners had hoped because, well, technology happens.
Elly Henning helped coordinate the planning efforts from the Class of 2001. She also said that, to be perfectly honest, the Class of 2000 had really been the catalyst that spurred her into action. She said that as of last fall, she wasn’t thinking about her 20th class reunion. There was just a lot going on in the world at the time.
“Without them getting in touch, we might not have even had a reunion,” Henning said. Perhaps that’s a bit too modest on her and her classmates’ part, but it’s easy to see how seamless the Class of 2000’s aborted in-person plans made planning for the Class of 2001’s reunion.
“Early on it seems like they really carried us,” Henning said. They had laid so much of the groundwork for their own reunion that it made getting up to speed very easy compared to starting from scratch.
But then the Class of 2001 brought a benefit to the partnership.
“Then toward the end, it seems like our committee is really carrying things,” Henning said.
Those planning for the Class of 2001 had the benefit of being in Gillette, so they had a better sense of the on-the-ground details, like the venues and things like that, she said.
The partnership worked perfectly, as the two classes mingled not as disparate parts, but a cohesive whole. They weren’t the class of this or the class of that; they were CCHS Camels.
Life happened
A lot can happen to a person in 20 years. Multiply that by the more than 100 alumni from the two classes, and there are simply too many stories to recount.
For instance, Steven Ness graduated in 2000 and now lives in Las Vegas, Nevada, where he works in banking and finance. If taken at face-value, that could seem like a run-of-the-mill development in one’s life, but the intervening years were not remotely close to run of the mill.
Despite graduating high school with both academic and athletic scholarship offers, Ness said he “walked away from all of that to be a hippie,” where he lived in Eugene, Oregon, for four or five years before moving to Las Vegas as part of the “Moneymaker boom.”
The boom, he explained, referred to the rapid ascension of a CPA named Chris Moneymaker in the world of poker. Moneymaker won the World Series of Poker in 2003, right about the same time ESPN was showing the tournament in full, allowing viewers to see what cards the players were holding.
“People like me, who’ve been playing poker for a long time, saw someone like him win and said, ‘Wow, I can do that; I can do better than that,’” he said.
Soon, trips to Las Vegas every other weekend gave way to him just moving to the city to play poker full time. He would play as much as 60 hours a week, he said. He was making lots of money, losing lots of money, and sometimes both in the same day.
After three or four years of full-time poker, Ness met a woman, fell in love and settled into a career in finance.
The details of those intervening years, when examined with more specificity, are entertaining and interesting, from his days as a hippie selling stuffed animals door-to-door to getting his first official financial job Sept. 11, 2001, to the first time he won $10,000 in a single day at a poker table. He summed up a lot of with the same phrase: “I was just young and stupid.”
He seemed happy to be back, although projecting confidence that he didn’t want to be back to stay.
“I don’t know that I miss this place,” Ness said. “But I’m a parent now. I have a 6- and a 7-year-old, so I miss the culture and life that this kind of city can bring for a child and a family. But for me personally, I’m a city boy at heart, so I was planted out of place. When I finally got to the city, I really found where I belong and what I enjoy.”
In addition to Ness’s whirlwind journey to middle-aged fatherhood was a physical journey that would have logged 2,847 miles on Kristina (Reza) Hunter’s family vehicle if she’d chosen to drive from Eagle River, Alaska, which is just north of Anchorage, all the way back to Gillette for her 20th reunion.
She and her husband fell in love with Alaska after visiting, and after an exhaustive search for teaching jobs in Wyoming proved fruitless, she took a teaching job in Tallkeetna, Alaska, a village of about 800 people near the base of Denali and even farther from Gillette than Eagle River. She taught there three years, and she’s now in her third year of teaching second grade at Aurora Elementary School at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, which is near Anchorage.
She traveled farther than any other attendee, and knowing what the result of that contest would be, the organizers had a gift ready and waiting for her: A Camels winter hat.
‘Are they going to recognize me?’
Nikki Shaw was an instrumental force in planning the Class of 2000’s virtual reunion last year. Two friends recognized her from a distance, and they sought her out. They greeted her warmly, as old friends do, and hugged her. After assurances that she would catch up with them soon, Shaw confessed a secret relief: She was so glad they recognized her. It was her largest anxiety about the event.
“Are they going to recognize me?” she said. “And they did!”
She fist-pumped the tiny victory that she’d likely share with nobody else. But that’s the power of reunions. They present a chance to reconnect with old friends, and through them old versions of ourselves. And based on the joy those simple interactions gave most, it’s a shame a person only gets one 20-year reunion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.