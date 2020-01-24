Taxes, the “war on coal” and future of Campbell County were hot topics Thursday night as the Campbell County Republican Central Committee worked to select three finalists from a field of eight applicants for an open seat on the County Campbell County Commission.
The committee spent four hours in the Gillette City Council chambers asking questions of the eight candidates, listening to answers, discussing the process and casting ballots. And at the end of the night, Colleen Faber, Troy McKeown and Jeff Raney came out on top.
Each precinct committee person — 101 were represented either in person or by proxy — was allowed up to three votes. After tallying the 101 ballots, Faber had received 70 votes, the most of all the candidates. McKeown was second with 58 and Raney got the third and final spot with 54 votes.
Robert Palmer was the first man out, coming in fourth with 33 votes.
McKeown and Raney were finalists for the last vacant commission seat at the end of 2018, and Faber’s husband Elgin was a finalist that time as well.
The ball is now in the commissioners’ court. They will interview Faber, Raney and McKeown and select one of them to fill the vacant seat on the board, which opened up when Mark Christensen resigned earlier this month.
Faber is a rancher who also spent the last 13 years working for Anadarko Petroleum before retiring at the end of 2019. She said she has a lot of experience dealing with the regulatory side of the oil and gas industry, and she has the ability to learn new things “very quickly.”
McKeown owns Don’s Supermarket in Gillette and Wright and ran for the commission in the 2018 Republican primary. He said his experience with governmental processes, particularly with budgets and personnel, makes him a good candidate for the commission.
Raney is a local business owner who has previously run for the school board and state Legislature. He supports the expansion of Highway 59 and is in favor of bringing oil back to Campbell County by getting rid of the Optional 1% Sales Tax.
Local GOP Chairwoman Vicki Kissack said she thought the meeting ran smoothly.
“People were heard, they had an opportunity to speak up and speak out, and I thought that was fantastic,” she said.
Most valuable skill
All eight candidates were asked what their most valuable asset was, and they gave eight different answers.
Faber said she’s dealt with a steep learning curve before and is ready to do it again if selected.
“I’m used to being in a hot spot. I’m OK with that,” she said. “It’s great to have a respectful discussion with someone who may not agree with you.”
Raney said the reason the central committee was voting Thursday night was because of a lack of leadership and integrity.
“I definitely bring integrity and the stepping stones to leadership, which are ethics, morality and integrity,” he said.
Robert Palmer, who worked as the county administrative director for more than 20 years, said his leadership and knowledge of how local and state government works were his greatest skills.
Martin Phillips, who served in the U.S. Air Force for 24 years, said his best quality is his determination.
“When I set my mind on something, I’ll get it done,” he said.
Tony Merchen, who has worked in sales for much of his career, said he understands customer service and the importance of putting the needs of customers, or the public, ahead of your own, even if they might not align with your personal beliefs.
McKeown said he’s not afraid to be transparent and say what is on his mind.
“I’m pretty blunt,” he said.
Doug Griffis has worked a number of jobs in various industries, from ranching to law enforcement to mining to truck driving, which he does now. He said he’s traveled all over the county and region and is always talking to people, and he wants to “bring their words to the county commissioners.”
Optional 1%
The applicants also were quizzed on whether they believe the Optional 1% Sales Tax should become permanent. Seven said it should remain optional, with Merchen the only one saying it should become permanent.
He said he’s seen the good that the tax has done over the years, and “we have to make Gillette very attractive to people who come into this community.”
“We have a lot more for our citizens than a lot of cities, and a lot of it is due to the penny,” he said.
Faber said she wants it to remain optional because she wants future generations to have the chance to decide whether they want it.
“I don’t want to make a decision that right now seems good but down the road is a terrible mistake,” she said.
McKeown said he doesn’t think the tax is structured right and helps support many organizations in the community.
“It’s a fear thing,” he said. “We have to pass it, or there’s many programs that are going to go away.”
Nobody should have the right to make the tax permanent, he added.
Raney, who said taxes should never be made permanent, took it a step further.
“We can experiment with maybe skip the 1% for a year, see how we do without it, then you can at least tell the taxpayers, ‘At least we tried,’” he said.
Eliminating the tax would bring oil back to Campbell County, he said, because “when you spend $15 billion, 1% of that is a lot of money, and (oil companies) save that just by moving 30 miles south (of Campbell County),” he said.
Getting rid of the tax also would require the commissioners to “use their brains to see what they can do without the 1%,” he said.
The future
Several of the candidates cited “the war on coal” as the biggest challenge facing the county in the next two years, and they spoke in favor of deregulation to make things easier for the energy industry.
Faber has been in the regulatory realm for a long time and said “nobody’s on our side.”
“If we don’t step up and address regulation and hold the line and push back on these things, we’ll be regulated out of the industries that support our county,” she said.
Palmer said the county needs to figure out the best “return on investment in terms of promoting, educating and informing the rest of the nation, and the world, of the benefits of Campbell County energy.”
Phillips said the technology exists to scrub emissions to “produce clean power at a very cheap price.” What needs to be done now is take power plants that are in danger of being retired and retrofit them with the technology.
The county also has to figure out a better way to use coal, which might not be burning it for energy.
“We have trainloads of coal in the ground,” Phillips said. “God didn’t leave it here for no reason.”
McKeown said he believes Campbell County will see a shrinking tax base in the upcoming years. In response, the county should cut expenses instead of trying to find ways to grow revenues with fewer taxpayers.
The rules
The central committee spent 80 minutes going over the floor rules for the meeting. The biggest point of contention was allowing each precinct committee person three votes instead of one. Committeeman Nick Jessen said he understands why the three-vote system was used in 2018, but didn’t believe it was necessary this time.
“The last time we held one of these we had (19) candidates and needed to weed them out,” he said. “Now we’ve got eight. We don’t need to go through three or four ballots.”
State committeeman Dave Horning said Thursday’s meeting was not an election. It’s a chance for each central committee person to pick three names they thought should be forwarded to the commissioners.
“There’s nothing unfair, illegitimate or undemocratic about that,” he said.
Joe Lundquist said his biggest worry with the three-vote process was that “your third choice gets as much weight as your first choice.”
“Someone who is no one’s first choice could end up in the top three. That’s what bothers me,” he said.
The motion to allow each precinct committee person only one vote failed in a roll call vote, with 28 in favor and 71 against.
Kissack said she kind of expected the acceptance of the floor rules to take a while “because people really want to be heard.”
“One thing we learned last time was that the floor rules are essential,” she said. “So we’re really beating that drum of, ‘Stand up and be heard.’ The floor rules are what we stand on.”
She also was impressed by the turnout. There were 101 precinct committee people who voted out of a total of 113 filled precinct seats, a turnout of 89%.
“This is pretty exciting for our community,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.