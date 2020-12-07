The community of Gillette kicked off the holiday season in style over the weekend as droves of community members, families and their eager youngsters packed the sidewalks of Gillette Avenue for the very popular annual Parade of Lights spectacle Saturday evening.

The Parade of Lights lit up downtown Gillette Saturday evening.

Some camped out in their cars for optimal comfort viewing, while many children patiently lined the edge of the street with empty plastic bags to fill with goodies snagged from passing illuminated floats under the night sky.

Parade attendees react to seeing Santa Claus pass by on a motorcycle during the Parade of Lights Saturday evening on Gillette Avenue.

