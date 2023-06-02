Energy Capitol Car Show (copy)
People look over a row of classic Chevys in 2022 during the 40th annual Energy Capital Car Show hosted by the Classics and Customs Car Club at Cam-plex Central Pavilion in Gillette. This year's show runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The Energy Capital of the Nation Car Show is roaring back into town this weekend with old cars, new cars, trucks, classics and works in progress. The show is hosted by Campbell County Classics and Customs.

