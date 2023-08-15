Detailed flowers, a woman’s face created out of a collage and dominoes make up only a few of the pieces now hanging on the wall at AVA Community Art Center, all packed into 5-by-5-inch canvases.
In total, 46 of the miniature masterpieces are up for auction, created by a host of regional and local artists, but also a few who shipped their product to Gillette from out of state.
Hanging across from the miniature selections, visitors will also see various renditions of art depicting the theme “Harvest.” Ranging from photography of bok choy to a wood carving and quilt, the national exhibit offers another perspective for art lovers and guests to enjoy.
Less than a mile west of AVA, a 1926 Ford Model TT stands ready to move out of its position. And further within the Rockpile Museum’s barn, a saloon complete with furnishings from the Elite Bar, which opened in 1935 where the Center Bar now sits, is ready to see guests again.
The two organizations, although different in make-up, design and feel, are each offering locals and visitors passing through Gillette a way to round out their summer with music, good company and a great time. On Wednesday, the museum will host the final event in its summer series: a community barn dance. And AVA will top off the weekdays with its annual summer bash.
A breakdown of events
The free community barn dance will open the garage door of the Rockpile Museum’s annex to let the tunes of Travis Kissack and Friends roll out onto the grounds. The band will inhabit the area the before-mentioned Model TT Ford now rests.
“My hope is it will be a barn dance turned sort of parking lot party,” said Brittney Elsasser, Rockpile Museum educator and event organizer.
Along with the old-time country music, Elsasser is also bringing in food vendors that will set up in the museum’s parking lot. People may get a hankering for dinner during the event that runs from 6-9 p.m. If so, food will be available for purchase at Mrs. C’s Catering, the Cake Pop Kitchen, the Frosty Cow and Suka Hibachi.
The museum also will have a stand set up for popcorn and soda and Big Lost Meadery will have a cash bar running in the old-time saloon.
Throughout the summer series, which featured a trivia and game night, Elsasser said the hope was to bring more locals to the museum rather than just the passing tourists. With the barn dance, the goal was to throw locals back to their roots as they enjoy a family-friendly activity parents, grandparents or even locals themselves once enjoyed.
Elsasser said the museum used to host a barn dance but it hasn’t been done in years.
“I don’t know of anyone doing barn dances anymore,” she said. “I want it to be somewhere people can come and have a good time and maybe some who come will tell their stories of the old days.”
Elsasser said the night also will bring in the line dance crew and instructor from the Senior Center and Rec Center and hay bales and lights will add to the vibes of the indoor and outdoor gathering. Since the parking lot will be filled with vendors, Elsasser said guests should park across Second Street near the old Weed and Pest building before using the crosswalk to walk over to the museum.
On Friday, community members can make their way just east of the museum to enjoy all that AVA has to offer.
The summer bash is a ticketed event that runs from 5-8 p.m. featuring the Miller Creek Band, homemade barbecue and the closing of the mini art auction. Awards for the national exhibit that includes talent from across the country will also be announced.
Quinn Goldhammer, AVA executive director, said local jurors Dara and John Corkery whittled the 70 entries down to the about 30 that now hang throughout the center. A panel will decide Best in Show for the “Harvest” exhibit, as well as second and third place.
Goldhammer said that locals who want to can get involved, since the exhibit will also have a People’s Choice winner. Locals can start voting for their favorite piece online Tuesday at avacenter.org.
The mini art auction will close to bidders during the event.
“I always encourage anyone who’d like to bid on the pieces to come by in-person,” Goldhammer said.
It can be hard for workers to check the online bidding the night of the event because of how busy they already are, but Goldhammer said that if people want to call and set up a maximum bid they’d like to pitch on one piece, employees can work with them.
Weather permitting, the homemade barbecue pulled pork and sides will be served outside by the Friends of AVA and picnic tables will rest beneath the shade of the center’s trees. Music will still draft out to anyone choosing to enjoy the sunshine.
“It’s nice because you can kind of rock out inside or if you want ambiance, you can sit outside,” Goldhammer said.
Tickets range in cost from $5 for students to $10 for AVA members and $13 for nonmembers. Kids 12 and younger are free.
