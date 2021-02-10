Stan and Donna Smith showed up early for their vaccine appointments at the Campbell County Public Health Department on Tuesday afternoon.
Although Stan said that he “endured a few minutes of busy signal” on the phone before connecting with Public Health and getting their appointments locked in the day before, the appointment process seemed to be working.
“Seems pretty good,” he said from the clinic lobby. “I like having an appointment without 1,000 people waiting.”
After months of mostly staying at home and a year without seeing their two out-of-state kids, they were ready to receive the vaccine.
“Let’s get it done,” Stan said before their number was called Tuesday.
Almost two months since the first COVID-19 vaccine was administered in Campbell County, Public Health is finding its rhythm with how it organizes its clinics and doles out its shots.
On Tuesday, Public Health concluded its third day of COVID-19 vaccine clinics for locals 65 and older at its main office on 4J Road.
The new format is straightforward and through the first few days, ran as expected, without long waits or crowded lines, said Campbell County spokesperson Ivy McGowan. Still, she said there were some who showed up three hours early for their appointments on Friday, unsure what to expect.
But the new by-appointment vaccine clinic format is mostly straightforward.
When appointments are scheduled, the soon-to-be immunized park their cars outside of Public Health’s main office and wait until five minutes before their time slot, when they can enter the building. At the door they are let inside and screened before completing paperwork in the lobby.
Once completed, they wait for their number to be called, at which point a nurse pulls them back to one of four vaccination rooms for them to receive their first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
From there, they drift around the corner to a large waiting room where they stay for 15 minutes to see if any symptoms arise. Once cleared, they leave the room and exit through the side door, separate from where they entered.
The whole process takes about 20 minutes.
“I don’t know that all of it’s been figured out but Jane (Glaser, executive director) and the nurses are quick to figure out what needs to be tweaked to make the process run better,” McGowan said. “Sometimes it’s small things and sometimes it’s big things.”
The first COVID-19 vaccine clinic opened up to the public, hosted by the Senior Center, did not go as planned.
The number of seniors who arrived for the clinic outmatched the vaccine supply and the facility’s ability to accommodate them. The result was a wrap-around line of 70 and older Campbell County residents waiting in the January cold only to be turned away.
That population will have another chance at the vaccine, and Public Health another shot at facilitating their receipt of the vaccine, Friday at the drive-thru vaccine clinic being held at Cam-plex.
During the last clinic at the Senior Center, the weather was relatively tame given the time of year. But the National Weather service predicted a high of minus 9 degrees and a low of minus 24 degrees, with wind chill that could drop the temperature to minus 40.
The Public Health nurses will be stationed inside of the large garage-like Central Pavilion at Cam-plex. Seniors waiting outside in their cars will be waved in for their shots. The garage will have four lanes, each with a shot station, and each lane accommodating up to eight cars inside at once, McGowan said.
The garage is heated, but of course opening and closing the entrance door cools it down significantly. To increase the heat, McGowan said Public Health rented a heating system that will funnel warm air above each of the nursing stations while other patio heaters will be placed in the garage to add warmth.
The exit door will remain open and seniors will file out once they receive their shot and spend their 15-minute waiting time in another parking lot before completing the process.
There will be 600 doses of the vaccine Friday, 150 doses per each of the four alphabetically arranged groups. McGowan said there is no telling how many will show up. Another clinic for the 70 and up population after Friday has not been scheduled yet, but will be, she said.
Even though it remains unseen how the drive-thru clinics will go at Cam-plex, the last few clinics have gone smoothly at Public Health.
After the quick stint in one of the vaccination rooms, both Stan and Donna were on their way.
Just minutes after getting vaccinated, they sat in the waiting room, less then 15 minutes from completing a successful appointment at the clinic.
“I feel a lot happier. Happy it’s over,” Donna said.
“I got it.”
