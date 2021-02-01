The Wyoming Department of Health has announced new additions to who is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Phase 1b will now include people 65 and older, essential frontline workers and some people with high risk medical conditions.
The state Department of Health also announced Monday information about who will be included in Phase 1c, once that tier becomes available.
It is unclear when that phase will be eligible, but when it is, “homeless individuals, people living in congregate settings and other essential workers as defined by the federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency” will be in that grouping.
The press release said that Phase 1c priority groups are unlikely to begin vaccinating “until later in the year due to limited vaccine supply.”
The latest classifications for essential workers by the federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency are wide ranging. Among its extensive list is workers in energy, food and agriculture, transportation and many government workers.
Those who are age 65 and older can pre-register for the COVID-19 vaccine with the Department of Health on its website or by calling 800-438-5795.
The pre-registration does not serve as an appointment but puts people on the state’s registry.
Campbell County is working on vaccinating people who fall into the priority groups within Phases 1a and 1b.
Although eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine has been expanded, the vaccine supply from the federal government is still relatively low, according to the press release.
“Counties are vaccinating people in both Phase 1a and some Phase 1b groups right now, and working through the priority groups based on what is most appropriate for their counties,” said Stephanie Pyle, Public Health Division senior administrator, in the release. “We are working with counties to help ensure vaccine is administered as quickly and efficiently as possible.
“Unfortunately, we don’t have enough doses to vaccinate everyone in these groups right away. We are asking for patience from our residents as we all wait for our turn to get the vaccine.”
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 6
- Number of probables: 461
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 50
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 4,168
- Number of active cases: 55
- Recoveries: 4,514
- Recoveries in past seven days: 62
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 53
- Hospitalizations today: 1
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 150
- Number of probables: 7,603
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 895
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 44,454
- Number of active cases: 1,144
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 596
- Hospitalizations today: 53
COUNTY NUMBERS
Laramie: 6,822 (1,180)
Natrona: 5,707 (1,831)
Campbell: 4,168 (461)
Fremont: 3,855 (627)
Albany: 3,424 (365)
Sweetwater: 3,366 (137)
Sheridan: 2,331 (555)
Weston: 520 (89)
Crook: 380 (34)
Johnson: 375 (238)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.