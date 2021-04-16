The light snowfall Thursday may have been enough to make people forget it was spring, but a few inches of snow won’t come anywhere close to curing Campbell County’s severe drought.
Alex Calderon, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, said that as of 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Gillette had received 4 inches of snow and 0.28 inches of precipitation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.