John Aguirre tosses his Christmas tree onto the collection area at Gillette College on Saturday morning. The trees will be chipped into mulch to support the Master Gardeners and community gardens at the college and near Council of Community Services.
The heap of pine trees representing the Christmas past continues to grow on the lawn of Gillette College with each passing day after the recent conclusion of the holiday season.
Bright and early Saturday morning, under a thin layer of fresh snow, the tires of John Aguirre's pickup carved a path through the parking lot at the Technical Education Center with a full load of tree bits and pieces to add to the heap. They will soon be chipped into mulch to help Master Gardeners in community gardens over the coming summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.