The Campbell County Parks and Recreation Department is now accepting fall volleyball league team registrations through Aug. 29.
The league offers 14 games for teams to play in with a single elimination tournament at the end of the season. The league costs $280 per team and the fee must accompany the registration form that can be found at the Rec Center.
