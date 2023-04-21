Employees at Campbell County Health are no longer required to wear masks while working with patients after Campbell County Hospital Board trustees approved a new policy Friday morning.
CCH employees no longer required to wear masks with patients
Jake Goodrick
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Fire Department ups budget request, makes case for more staff
- Rec Center gym floor restoration on schedule
- College foundation applies for $950K electrical grant
- County clerks pen letter to Secretary of State Gray refuting election denier
- CCH employees no longer required to wear masks with patients
- GPD traffic unit began patrols this week
- Blotter: Man arrested after entering and asking to lay down in stranger's home
- Take a look around the expo at Ramada
Most Popular
Articles
- Man dies after rollover crash on I-90 near Rozet
- Woman out more than $20k after trying to buy skid steer on Facebook
- Unfounded kidnapping claim ends in three arrests
- Blotter: Man resists arrest after DUI stop
- Teen speeding 70 mph in town ticketed after sliding across lanes
- Blotter: Toothless man found standing in woman's kitchen
- Barbara Gene Baxter-Gorsuch
- Fire damages industrial building; cause under investigation
- Robert 'Bob' Warren Willingham Jr.
- Local author pens third book in ‘Monster’ fantasy series
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- City administrator to resign, leave position in July (9)
- Gillette man sues city for $24 million for violating his religious rights (5)
- We are in the majority (5)
- Healthier than conformity (4)
- Commissioners deed Warlow property to CCSD for new Bus Barn (4)
- Only one majority (4)
- Probation recommended for man accused of pointing rifle from car (4)
- Hageman slams Trump indictment (4)
- New crossover voting law gets mixed reviews from commissioners (4)
- Delegation: Charges are ‘politically motivated’ (3)
- That's baloney (3)
- Out of context and the opposite (3)
- Local group hopes to revive Donkey Creek Festival for 2024 (3)
- Teachers and school workers ask for raises (3)
- A diatribe on bike paths and City Pool (2)
- Local legislators say extended Medicaid coverage for new moms will hurt state long-term (2)
- GOP wants lawmaker punished (2)
- More input wanted for fire department’s future plans (2)
- Gillette couple advocates for genetic testing after son’s rare diagnosis (2)
- Staffing and Camporee among Cam-plex priorities (2)
- House Speaker: No penalty for lawmaker’s meme (1)
- Wilma Carter (1)
- Remote public testimony secured for legislative interim (1)
- County leasing part of old Road and Bridge to VFW for $1 a month (1)
- Local spearheads project to post signs for mental health awareness (1)
- Politicians to WyoRINO website: Let’s debate (1)
- Campbell County needs accessible public transportation (1)
- Fire department receives grant from Devon Energy (1)
- Dog bite ignites Douglas PD political firestorm (1)
- Doughnut stop believing: YES House students create successful doughnut business (1)
- Locals curate adult beverage and cookie combinations (1)
- Local unemployment rate drops to 3.6%, eighth lowest in the state (1)
- CCH Access to Healthcare Day (1)
- 'Cousins by the dozens': 108-year-old surrounded by lives she’s touched in last century (1)
- CCHS students use new quilting machine for professional-grade projects (1)
- Mountain lion captured in Gillette (1)
- Investigation into pet store continues (1)
- College board member wants look at state funding statute (1)
- Community baby shower: Stork Support helps outfit new arrivals (1)
- Visitors Center to use software to track spending habits during NHSFR (1)
- County continues to look for ways to spend opioid settlement (1)
- School resource officer looking into alleged harassment at Twin Spruce (1)
- The resemblance of dogs and politics (1)
- Parks and Rec wonders if it has too many parks (1)
- ‘I was shocked’: Guilty pleas and jail time give ‘light’ to family of missing woman (1)
- Proposed changes to library policy are out for public comment (1)
- Renewables outpace coal (1)
- Three Gillette wrestlers earn All-American honors at national wrestling championships (1)
- Blotter: Man allegedly threw whiskey bottle at woman's face after she told him to quiet down (1)
- Library asking for $31K in Optional 1% (1)
- Work begins on museum crosswalk (1)
- Commissioners talk staffing, funding in fire department's master planning process (1)
- Gasfield driller may fail to reach deadline ‘to be successful’ (1)
- Parks and Rec staff, board strategize for the future (1)
- May we come together for what is best for the kids? (1)
- College rehires former choir director for return of program (1)
Latest e-Edition
Featured Businesses
Wright Wyoming
Currently Open
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.