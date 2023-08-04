Wyoming Downs
Ron Doty sits down at a wagering machine at Wyoming Downs in 2021.

 News Record File Photo

A two-year legal battle between Campbell County and two horse racing companies is nearing an end, as commissioners have agreed to pay to settle one off-track betting lawsuit, while their second lawsuit is expected to settle soon.

Campbell County Commissioners scheduled a special meeting for Friday after time of press to formalize their settlements, including an anticipated second settlement with Wyoming Downs. Check gillettenewsrecord.com and the Tuesday edition of the News Record for updates on the off-track betting litigation.

