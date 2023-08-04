A two-year legal battle between Campbell County and two horse racing companies is nearing an end, as commissioners have agreed to pay to settle one off-track betting lawsuit, while their second lawsuit is expected to settle soon.
Campbell County Commissioners settled with Wyoming Horse Racing for $800,000 and is working on a settlement amount for Wyoming Downs, putting an end to litigation that stemmed from a resolution that the commission passed in 2021.
In May 2021, the two companies sued the county, claiming the commissioners’ decision cost them “millions of dollars in lost revenue.”
After a nearly six-hour emergency meeting Wednesday, nearly all of which was in executive session, the commissioners approved allowing the county’s insurance carrier, Intact Insurance, to make a one-time payment of $800,000 to Wyoming Horse Racing.
The commissioners approved this on a 2-0 vote, with Commission Chair Colleen Faber and Commissioner Del Shelstad in favor of it. Commissioner Jim Ford abstained from the vote, and Commissioners Butch Knutson and Kelley McCreery were not at the meeting when the votes were cast.
The county also approved deferring settlement authority to Intact Insurance to resolve the litigation with Wyoming Downs.
At the special meeting Friday, in which the commissioners spent about an hour in executive session, the board approved holding off on a final settlement amount with Wyoming Downs to allow its insurance company to continue to work out all the details.
Faber said the Wyoming Downs settlement will be ratified at the commissioners' next regular meeting on Aug. 15.
As part of the settlement, the commissioners agreed to consider any request for additional off-track betting locations in a manner consistent with the Wyoming Parimutuel Act, and they also agreed to not enact a resolution that is inconsistent with the Wyoming Gaming Commission rules.
All of the money in the settlement will be paid out by the insurance company, Faber said.
“It’s just a settlement, no one’s admitting any fault,” she said.
Notice for the meeting had been sent out 33 minutes before it started. Faber said the emergency meeting was held at the request of the attorneys, and that it “had not been expected.”
“Nothing was done to be nontransparent,” she said.
Faber was in Cheyenne for the meeting, which included attorneys for all of the involved parties, but Shelstad and Ford had to call in. Knutson also called in, but was unable to stay for the whole time.
Shelstad and Faber are the only two commissioners who were on the board when the resolution was passed in 2021.
This lawsuit had been scheduled for a 10-day trial later in August, but with the settlement, that trial is no longer necessary.
In April 2021, the commission passed a resolution that gives the live horse racing operator control over off-track betting and simulcasting in the county.
No specific company was named in the resolution, but 307 Horse Racing had signed an exclusive five-year contract with Cam-plex to do live horse racing. When the resolution passed, 307 Horse Racing became the only operator that could provide off-track betting in Campbell County.
This meant Wyoming Horse Racing and Wyoming Downs had to close down their off-track betting locations in Gillette. The former had one location, while the latter had two locations.
The two companies sued the commissioners in May 2021, claiming the commissioners’ resolution “resulted in millions of dollars in lost revenue” and the loss of trained employees, and that the county violated their rights to equal protection and taking of their property without just compensation or due process.
In September 2021, 307 Horse Racing opened an off-track betting location in Boot Hill Nightclub.
In November of that year, District Judge F. Scott Peasley of Douglas ruled that the enactment of the commissioners’ resolution should be delayed until the lawsuits were complete. This allowed Wyoming Downs and Wyoming Horse Racing to reopen their Gillette locations.
In March 2022, Peasley ruled that the commissioners overstepped their authority by passing the resolution, and that the resolution should be “set aside,” or canceled.
The commissioners appealed Peasley’s ruling, and in January 2023, the Wyoming Supreme Court issued its decision that the ruling was correct, citing the “plain and unambiguous language” of the Pari-Mutuel Act.
In 2013, Campbell County Commissioners approved resolutions allowing Wyoming Horse Racing and Wyoming Downs to conduct parimutuel wagering in the county. In 2020, the commissioners approved a resolution to allow Wyoming Downs to open a second location.
Based on those 2013 decisions, Wyoming Downs and Wyoming Horse Racing have operated in Campbell County since. The 2021 resolution revoked that approval.
According to a public records request made by the News Record, the county has spent more than $200,000 litigating this issue, including:
- MacPherson & Thompson, LLC: $26,756.52
- Sundahl, Powers, Kapp & Martin, LLC: $176,430.70
- Welborn, Sullivan, Meck & Tooley PC: $12,202.50
- Lubnau Law: $440
This does not include expenses that were paid directly by the insurance company to the law firms. The county is still awaiting documentation on those figures.
