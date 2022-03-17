A tanker trailer suffered tire damage after getting into a run-in with a portable restroom Wednesday afternoon.
A 66-year-old man was driving a semi and hauling a tanker trailer when he hit a portable restroom at the mine’s guard shack. The man then turned onto T7 Road and headed toward Hilight Road, dragging the restroom along with it, said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds.
