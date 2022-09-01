The Gillette Saturday Farmer’s Market and Trail Creek Gardens will both have their wares out for sale Saturday morning.
The Gillette market will run from 8 a.m. to noon in the Office Depot parking lot at 819 Country Club Road. Trail Creek Gardens is a roadside market that is open from 9 a.m. to noon, located south on Highway 50 about a half-mile past Journey Church and on the left side of the highway.
