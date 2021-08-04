Campbell County has crossed the century mark in terms of active COVID-19 cases for the first time since January.
Wednesday afternoon, the state Department of Health reported that Campbell County had added 26 active cases from Tuesday, bringing the total number of active cases to 106. This is the highest mark for Campbell County since Jan. 18, when there were 115 active cases.
The number of hospitalizations at Campbell County Memorial Hospital dropped Wednesday from 12 to nine.
Statewide, one day after the active count passed 1,000 for the first time since February, the numbers dipped back below 1,000. Wyoming currently sits at 945 active cases.
Campbell County Public Health Director Jane Glaser reported that among the local confirmed cases between July 12 and July 19, 20 of them were a variant of COVID-19. And of those 20, 70%, or 14, were the delta variant.
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses administered: 9,306 (as of Aug. 2)
- Second vaccine doses administered: 8,257 (as of Aug. 2)
- Johnson & Johnson doses administered: 1,047
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 26
- Number of probables: 571
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 140
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 4,844
- Number of active cases: 106
- Recoveries: 5,245
- Recoveries in past eight days (the numbers were not updated on July 28): 62
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 64
- Hospitalizations today: 9
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 187
- Number of probables: 10,940
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 1,291
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 55,013
- Number of active cases: 945
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 786
- Hospitalizations today: 84
