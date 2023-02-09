Anyone wanting to experience the classic “The Jungle Book” can do so a new way with a musical production at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the Heritage Center Theater at Cam-plex. Shere Khan and Baloo will join Mowgli and his cast filled with great scenery, cool costumes and a soundtrack filled with original modern songs.
The book, written in 1894 by Rudyard Kipling, has since seen many remakes, including the popular Disney film in 1967 and a recent 2016 movie that is now on Disney+. Tickets cost $9.75 for youth and $11 for adults.
