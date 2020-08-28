The Campbell County School District has finished its first week of school, but it’s not clear whether it was done without a case of COVID-19.
The possibility of a positive COVID-19 case at Thunder Basin High School was reported Thursday, which prompted a flurry of questions to the school’s principal, Terry Quinn, who would not confirm or deny the existence of a positive case at the school.
Calls to Campbell County Public Health were directed to Ivy Castleberry, the agency’s public information officer. Castleberry said cases found at public schools will be handled and reported like they have been for individual businesses. That means information that could potentially identify an infected person would not be given out to respect his or her medical privacy.
She also did not confirm or deny if there has been a positive or potentially positive case identified at Thunder Basin.
"What I think is really important for the community to understand is that not everyone is going to be notified," Castleberry said. "Just because your son or daughter goes to a particular school and there is a confirmed case there, if they’re not a contact, they’re not considered high risk of contracting the virus. Just because there might be a positive case in a school does not mean that all parents are going to be notified. Only the people, only the students, who are identified as contacts."
Castleberry reiterated the Public Health office’s definition of “contact” in making the determination of who needs to be informed: A person is deemed to have been in contact with a person if they were within 6 feet for more than 15 minutes.
Superintendent Alex Ayers and Kirby Eisenhauer, the district’s deputy superintendent, both stated that Public Health would guide the district’s communication with students and parents.
They likewise declined to confirm or deny the specifics surrounding the possibility of a positive case at Thunder Basin, but reiterated that if parents had not been contacted by Campbell County Public Health workers, they do not have anything to worry about.
"Without regard to a specific situation, our patrons can rest assured that anyone who needs to be concerned with any specific situation will be contacted by public health and/or the school district in assistance of that work,” Ayers said. “They can trust that that will happen, to the best of our ability, every single time.”
If an incident happens at a school, Ayers and Eisenhauer both said that Public Health would consult and advise on what communication will be made to parents.
They were clear that districtwide, or even schoolwide, the public likely won’t be notified, describing the communication as limited to a “need-to-know” basis.
In contrast to how Campbell County schools are handling the public dissemination of information about positive or potential positives in local schools, two other districts in Wyoming have already had positive results and reported them.
Freemont County School District 25 reports that a Riverton High School student tested positive and that the student and several others have been quarantined as a result.
In Goshen County School District No. 1, the district reports a Torrington High sacholl student tested positive.
For that school district, Superintendent Ryan Kramer said he will inform the public and parents, but won’t give specific information that could identify anyone.
“Anytime we have a positive case, we’ll have it just at the school they are located and that’ll be all the discerning information, because we don’t want to violate any HIPPA regulations,” Kramer said.
It remains to be seen if the district would adopt such an approach, though the possibility for changes to the district's policy was envisioned by the reopening plan.
“In the development of our plans, we weren’t considering what other school districts were going to do,” Eisenhauer said. “We developed it based off of what we thought was best for our students and our community. You’ll also notice that in the plan it says “subject to change,” so if there’s a need, we certainly will recognize that and make adjustments where we need to.”
Castleberry also said that communication of COVID-19 cases would be done jointly between Public Health and the school district, and the decision to notify only those who might be personally affected wasn't a requirement or mandate handed down to the district from federal or state officials.
“As far as whether or not an entire school would be notified, it’s not necessarily specifically defined by the CDC or Wyoming Department of Health, nor by Public Health, but it comes down to the principles of epidemiology. The principles of epidemiology are to identify the contagious person, isolate them, and then identify their contacts and isolate them as well.”
