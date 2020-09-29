Madelyn Hanson, left, and James Grabrick both laugh after taking a soaking from a fire hose during Saturday’s 10th annual Jackalope Jump. A fundraiser for the local Special Olympics program, this year’s event had been postponed from March because of the pandemic. Also, instead of plunging into a large tank of chilly water, participants ran through the spray of a fire hose.
Phil Grabrook, left, coordinator for the Gillette Masters of the Special Olympics, handed out various awards to participants in the tenth annual Jackalope Jump. James Grabrook is accepting one of several awards he earned Saturday.
Phil Grabrook, left, coordinator for the Gillette Masters of the Special Olympics, handed out various awards to participants in the tenth annual Jackalope Jump. James Grabrook is accepting one of several awards he earned Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.