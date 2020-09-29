Occasional appearances of sunshine teased Jackalope Jump participants on an otherwise cloud-covered, windy Saturday afternoon.

It was the 10th anniversary of the Jackalope Jump, a fundraiser for the Campbell County Special Olympics, and one unlike any of the nine that came before.

Jackalope Jump 2020
Buy Now

Madelyn Hanson, left, and James Grabrick both laugh after taking a soaking from a fire hose during Saturday’s 10th annual Jackalope Jump. A fundraiser for the local Special Olympics program, this year’s event had been postponed from March because of the pandemic. Also, instead of plunging into a large tank of chilly water, participants ran through the spray of a fire hose.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.