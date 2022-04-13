No Campbell County residents ended up on the list of the five latest COVID-19 related deaths recorded by the Wyoming Department of Health on Tuesday.
The newest additions bring the number of COVID-19 related deaths in Wyoming to 1,801 since the pandemic began, with 148 of those coming from Campbell County.
Those deaths included an adult man and older adult woman from Fremont County, an older adult woman from Laramie County, an older adult man from Niobrara County and an older adult Park County man, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
As of April 12, the Wyoming Department of Health will update its COVID-19 statistics weekly each Tuesday.
The number of COVID-19 patients in the state has not been updated since April 5, when there were 15 patients statewide and zero in Campbell County Memorial Hospital.
Here are the latest numbers:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- Fully vaccinated Campbell County populations (as of April 11):
- All county residents: 29.16%
- Children (5-11): 3.84%
- Adolescents (12-17): 15.44%
- Adults (18 and older): 37.53%
- Seniors (65 and older): 67.1%
- Number of new confirmed cases: 1
- Number of probables: 1,162
- Number of confirmed cases in last 7 days: 1
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 10,923
- Number of active cases: 1
- State numbers do not specify vaccination status
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 148
- Hospitalizations today: 0 (as of April 5)
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 81
- Number of confirmed cases in last 7 days: 81
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 123,253
- Number of confirmed active cases: 81
- New deaths: 5
- Overall deaths: 1,801
- Hospitalizations today: 15 (as of April 5)
- Wyoming Department of Health now updates its numbers weekly
