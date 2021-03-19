Campbell County added seven new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Statewide, there were 98 new confirmed cases bringing Wyoming’s total confirmed case count to 47,069 since the pandemic began.
As of Thursday, there had been 5,658 first doses and 3,269 second doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Campbell County, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Throughout Wyoming, there were 14 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Friday and one COVID-19 patient in Campbell County.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses received: 7,622
- First vaccine doses administered: 5,658 (74.23% as of March 18)
- Second vaccine doses received: 4,962
- Second vaccine doses administered: 3,269 (65.88% as of March 18)
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 7
- Number of probables: 490
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 9
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 4,222
- Number of active cases: 14
- Recoveries: 4,636
- Recoveries in past seven days: 14
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 59
- Hospitalizations today: 1
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 98
- Number of probables: 8,512
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 355
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 47,069
- Number of active cases: 435
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 693
- Hospitalizations today: 14
COUNTY NUMBERS
Laramie: 7,082 (1,335)
Natrona: 5,809 (1,966)
Campbell: 4,222 (490)
Fremont: 4,207 (791)
Sweetwater: 3,787 (148)
Albany: 3,549 (387)
Sheridan: 2,418 (630)
Weston: 535 (96)
Johnson: 420 (292)
Crook: 390 (32)
