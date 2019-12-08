Jason Schriner carves his ice block into a wreath at the Third Street Plaza during the annual Downtown Holiday Ice Festival on Saturday in Gillette. Watching the ice artists create their sculptures is one of the highlights of the annual event.
Bridgette Johnson, 11, from left, Morgan Johnson, 8, and Addison Gartzke, 9, assume their rightful roles as Nordic queens atop their “thrones,” which they created from ice collected from the ice carving contest.
Mary Little works on carving her ice into Johannes Vermeer's painting "The Girl with the Pearl Earring," at the Ice Fest on Saturday. Little has never carved an ice sculpture before, but said she was enjoying doing it.
Popular 1990s sitcom character Tim “The Tool Man” Taylor would have drooled over the chainsaws, grinders and other implements used to shape some cool sculptures from 200-pound blocks of ice at Saturday’s Downtown Holiday Ice Festival in downtown Gillette.
While The Tool Man was fictional, there was nothing fake about the five ice carvers displaying their art. Instead of a television studio, their stage was in front of a live audience at the intersection of Third Street and Gillette Avenue.
