From Me To You will host swap dates this month with some social distancing rules in place.
The swap dates will be from 12:30- 3 p.m. May 19 and May 27 at the First United Methodist Church in Gillette, 2000 W. Lakeway Road.
Updated: May 12, 2020 @ 6:55 am
