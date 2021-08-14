In Campbell County, COVID-19 cases are surging, hospitalizations are rising and the rate of vaccination continues to trail nearly every other county in Wyoming.
That recipe worries Campbell County Public Health officials because of what the upcoming year, and school year, could hold.
“We do have a concern because we’re seeing this increase. And school is right around the corner, so we are concerned with what that could show once school gets back in (session),” said Jane Glaser, executive director of Public Health.
But with a wave of new cases piling up in the county and state over the past month, there may be increased demand for the COVID-19 vaccine on the bend, Glaser said.
“We are getting more people wanting to come in for the vaccination,” she said. “We are seeing more parents calling in to get their children immunized which is good, we do want to see that.”
As of Aug. 9, Campbell County remains neck-and-neck with its neighbor to the east, Crook County, as the least vaccinated counties in Wyoming.
With 19.43% of its population fully vaccinated, Campbell County has a slight edge over Crook County, but is still well below the 33.9% fully vaccinated rate statewide, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
According to the Wyoming Department of Health, there have been 8,395 residents of Campbell County fully vaccinated with two doses of either Pfizer or Moderna, with another 1,075 people immunized with the Johnson & Johnson shot.
That decrease in vaccinations also may be reflecting in the increase in new cases. Over the past month, a noticeable and concerning spike in infections has occurred.
“We have definitely seen a large increase (in cases) from where we were at a month ago,” Glaser said Thursday. “A month ago, we were averaging two to three cases per day. Then we started climbing to 20 cases a day and now we’re averaging closer to 30 cases per day.”
In the 14 days ending on Thursday, there had been 261 new confirmed cases in the county, for an average of 18.6 cases per day, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. That rate was even higher in the past seven days, where 163 new cases were recorded for an average of just over 23 new cases a day.
The active case count stood at 188 on Thursday, the highest number since the county was over 200 cases in late December.
“We’re not where we were a year ago, but we’re definitely getting very close to that,” Glaser said.
Those who are testing positive for COVID-19 in Campbell County are primarily the unvaccinated. Glaser said that less than 1% of new infections in the county have been among those who are fully vaccinated.
“The majority of the people we are seeing who are coming down with COVID currently have not been vaccinated,” she said.
Large events have been the source for some of the increased transmission, she said. Similar to last fall, when COVID-19 cases first spiked in Campbell County, she said that private gatherings, such as weddings, cookouts and family reunions have been to blame as well.
With the next school year around the bend, Glaser said more parents have called for vaccination appointments.
“I think it has more to do with the fact that the positivity rate in the community has gone up,” Glaser said. “I think parents have just seen that and are being diligent to protect their children.”
The Pfizer vaccine is approved for ages 12 and up. Public Health is awaiting a resupply of Pfizer, but hopes to have it available again by next week.
Public Health continues to offer its free by-appointment vaccine clinics at its main office on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays. People can call 307-682-7275 to schedule vaccination appointments.
The COVID-19 vaccine can also be received for free by scheduling appointments with Albertsons, Smith’s, Walmart and Walgreens pharmacies.
