In an effort toward improving communication and increasing transparency, Campbell County Hospital Board trustees will begin using a phone app that logs their hospital-related messages.
A policy change calls for trustees to exclusively use the app TigerConnect — formerly TigerText — and their Campbell County Health email addresses for trustee-to-trustee and trustee-to-administrator communication.
“What this does is the messages themselves are held in custody, (a) secured, controlled environment, so they can be reviewed for compliance with the Wyoming open meetings act,” said CCH CEO Matt Shahan.
The app or email must be used for all hospital-related communications among trustees and with CCH administrators, according to the policy change underway. That means private messaging of that manner on personal devices falls out of line with the policy.
“If they’re sending an email, it needs to be under CCH. If they’re sending a text, it has to be through TigerText,” Shahan said. “That’s the policy.”
The public records act states that records in custody and control of the hospital are public records. But there’s been an argument about how that pertains to messages sent from private cellphones, said Tom Lubnau, the hospital board’s attorney.
“Now they have a platform on their cellphone to do hospital business that’s in the custody and control of the hospital,” he said.
When a public records request is made for hospital board communications, CCH will already have the messages on hand, although they will still be reviewed first for patient information, attorney-client information and other items that fall outside of what the public has access to.
“That’s why we provide that process, it’s transparency and preserving public records for the public,” Lubnau said.
The St. John’s Hospital Board in Jackson made a similar and more extensive change at its late-June board meeting when its trustees voted unanimously in favor of a new board policy that logged messaging between trustees and hospital administrators on a single platform, according to reporting from Jackson Hole News&Guide.
At the same meeting, trustees agreed to migrate all meeting minutes onto a platform that allows the documents to be word-searched, added storage to archive videos of all board meetings and opened the meetings to in-person attendance, which had only previously been accessible by a Zoom link.
Those changes come amid an ongoing lawsuit filed by a Jackson resident who has accused the St. John’s Hospital Board of violating Wyoming’s public records and open meetings law due to how trustees chose to fill an empty board seat earlier this year.
Lubnau Law has served the hospital board in Campbell County for decades and also represents the St. John’s Hospital Board.
In recent months, the CCH hospital board agendas began listing specific and narrower topics entering executive session, whereas it had been regularly listing the same eight reasons that could warrant closed sessions at the end of each of its regular meeting agendas.
