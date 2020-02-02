A mix of clouds and sun this morning, then some snow showers this afternoon. Morning high of 39F with temps falling to near 25. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
RODNEY HAYS SMITH III, 29, was sentenced Dec. 13 to three to six years in prison (credit for 205 days served) for burglary. District Judge Michael N. “Nick” Deegan recommended he be placed in the Intensive Treatment Unit. He also was fined $1,860 and ordered to pay $54 in restitution. Deegan also sentenced him to 205 days in jail (all served) for a misdemeanor count of possessing meth and fined him $800. Someone reported a suspicious male in the Overland Trail neighborhood about 4:45 a.m. Nov. 13 looking in cars. Police matched the description of the man to someone driving a small Honda leaving the area without headlights and pulled Smith over. He appeared nervous and inside his pocket they found a prescription bottle with a woman’s name on it. Inside the car, they found various piles of loose change. By matching his shoes to prints found in the snow outside four cars on Overland Trail, police determined he had gotten into two vehicles, including the one where he found the woman’s prescription bottle, and tried to get into two others. In his wallet, they found a small amount of crystal meth, according to court documents.
