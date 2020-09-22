The Gillette Church of Christ will host a youth rally in November from 4:30-9 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Cam-plex Wyoming Center Equality Hall.
Church youth rally to happen at Cam-plex
Ashley Detrick
Online manager of the Gillette News Record
