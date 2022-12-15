Children can take pictures with Santa on his Harley-Davidson drawn sleigh from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Deluxe Harley-Davidson, 3300 Conestoga Dr. Fresh cookies and hot cocoa are also available.
Photos with Santa at Harley-Davidson
Cassia Catterall
News Record Writer
