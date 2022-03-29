Weather
Kevyann Cowley, her nine-month old son, Logan, and husband Zabian rake leaves in their yard Saturday near downtown Gillette. The family took advantage of unseasonably warm weather cleaning up their yard and preparing vegetable gardens they said they are excited to use after years of apartment living.

 News Record Photo/Ed Glazar

Gillette recorded a record high temperature for March 28 when it reached 77 degrees on Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota website.

The previous record for March 28 was set in 2015, when Gillette notched a high temperature of 76 degrees.

