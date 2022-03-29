Kevyann Cowley, her nine-month old son, Logan, and husband Zabian rake leaves in their yard Saturday near downtown Gillette. The family took advantage of unseasonably warm weather cleaning up their yard and preparing vegetable gardens they said they are excited to use after years of apartment living.
