Gillette woman follows through on dream of opening bookstore

For more than 10 years, Sara Marker had wanted to open up a bookstore, but she never followed through on that dream.
Until this year.
On Saturday, Marker will open Simply Books at 2701 Powder Basin Avenue, in the building that formerly housed Alien Ink.
Opening a bookstore had been on Marker’s mind for more than 10 years, but she always found excuses not to do it. This year, the U.S. Navy veteran decided to just do it.
Simply Books will sell used and new books. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. It will be closed on Monday and Tuesday.
It will sell mostly adult fiction, but she’ll also carry some nonfiction and children’s and young adult books. Stickers, bookmarks and other accessories also will be sold there. Marker’s currently working on getting her website set up so that people can order online.
On Wednesdays, veterans, law enforcement officers and EMTs get a 10% discount. And on Thursdays there is a 10% discount for retirees.
The bookstore will sell a mix of new books, books from her own collection and donations from the community.
“The community support has been overwhelmingly positive,” she said. “Everything has fallen into place.”
Because she’s new at this, it’s been a struggle to get publishers to send her new books on credit. Macmillan Publishers and Sourcebooks are the two publishers that are working with her to get new books into her store.
“Thankfully I’ve gotten Nora Roberts,” she said.
She’s spent the past week getting books on the shelves. Romance went from taking up three shelves to five shelves, but she also has other genres, including westerns, thrillers and science fiction.
While Marker has loved books and reading for as long as she can remember, her path toward opening a bookstore has been anything but straightforward.
She graduated from Campbell County High School in 2005 and joined the U.S. Navy, turning down a full-ride scholarship to the University of Indiana to study geology. She wanted to be a gunner’s mate, but she would have to wait a few months for that position to open up.
But at the time, she wanted to get out of Gillette as soon as possible, so instead of waiting, “I took whatever position was available at the time.”
“It was undesignated,” she said. “I do not recommend doing that.”
She worked as a hydraulic mechanic on ships’ catapults, and she was promoted very quickly, becoming a supervisor at age 19. As one of a very small number of female supervisors, Marker said it was “very rough.”
She was in the Navy from 2005 to 2007. In 2006, she was deployed and was stationed off of the coast of North Korea for a while. She was honorably discharged in 2007, having reached the rank of petty officer third class.
At the end of 2007 she went to work at Black Thunder mine, where she spent the next five years. Since then, she’s worked a number of different jobs.
She was a lifeguard at the Rec Center and a substitute teacher in the school district. She also worked at the Harley-Davidson dealership, where she shadowed Maria Ruiz.
“I learned more from her than anywhere else,” Marker said. “She was the best resource and teacher for business stuff that I’ve ever had.”
A conversation with her grandfather over Christmas break in southern Arizona really spurred her decision.
“The main thing he told me was, ‘You’re always going to find a reason to not do it,’” she said. “Something’s always going to come up, you’re going to feel like you’re not good enough or you don’t have what it takes.”
Her grandfather passed away on Easter this year, but his words of wisdom live on.
Marker’s personal collection had grown to more than a thousand books, and “it was starting to overwhelm my house.”
One reason for that was the Friends of the Library’s annual used book sale. Donna Webb and Krisene Watson noticed she was a frequent flyer and asked if she wanted to join the board of the Friends of the Library. She did, and after working the book sale for a couple of years, she grew to love the organization and categorization side of the book sale.
One day Webb asked Marker if she had enough room in her home for all of these books she was buying at the book sale. Webb joked that Marker needed to get a storage shed and start her own library.
“I was like, ‘Why don’t I just open a store?’” Marker said.
That was two years ago.
At the end of 2022, that conversation with her grandfather convinced her to move ahead with her dream.
“Without that conversation, I don’t know that I would’ve taken the initiative,” Marker said.
This year, she worked to find a location. She eventually settled on the old Alien Ink building, next to the old K’s Koffee and Deli.
“This is a great location,” she said. “I wanted something in the retail corridor, and it just — the timing was right.”
She had planned on opening the doors in June, but the opening date kept getting pushed back due to construction work. She had to make substantial changes to make it a more inviting space.
Everything was painted black and dark gray and green, which is not the vibe she was going for, so she worked hard to make it a more inviting space.
“It was very daunting, coming in, knowing I was going to have a lot of construction ahead of me,” she said.
All of the wood from the walls was reused, and old pallets also were used to build shelves. She saved several thousand dollars just by reusing what was already there.
The bookstore also has helped Marker with her PTSD.
Marker said loud sounds are a “huge, huge trigger” for her PTSD, so her jobs as a lifeguard and a substitute teacher were a struggle for her sometimes. In both cases, she dealt with a lot of loud and sometimes unexpected noises.
“I wanted somewhere with an atmosphere of quiet and inclusivity,” she said. “I didn’t want somewhere where it’s going to be loud.”
So even though she’s been busy running around trying to get her bookstore open, she’s found it to be a calming experience.
“The most important thing is a relaxing atmosphere, it’s all about the atmosphere for me,” she said.
The week leading up to the store’s opening day has been a mixture of chaos and calm, she said.
“I’m kind of panicking a little bit, but it feels like I actually have a purpose for myself,” she said.
