Police are looking for a 56-year-old man who they believe to be involved in selling drugs.
Officers were dispatched to Probation and Parole at 11:12 a.m. Thursday. The agency was meeting with a man after receiving information that he was involved with drug activity, said Police Lt. Brent Wasson. When they asked him about the allegations, he fled on foot and got into his car, a 2003 gold Nissan Maxima.
We pledged on Sept. 11, 2001, that we would never forget. As if we could. The tragedy and loss we felt 20 years ago is forever imbedded in our memories. We remember where we were, what we felt. We remember the loss of innocence. What do you remember about 9/11? Please share your memories with us that we can include in a special edition on Sept. 11. Send emails to aturner@gillettenewsrecord.net.
