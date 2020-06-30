The Campbell County Master Gardeners will teach a class title “Rhubarb Stepping Stone” at 5 p.m. July 20 at the Campbell County Public Library.
Participants will create their own concrete stepping stones from a rhubarb leaf during this hands-on class. They also will learn other techniques, tricks and tips as well as how to seal and paint the leaf. All supplies are provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.