A 14-member Campbell County School District coalition will be working in favor of five proposals being considered during the Wyoming Legislature’s budget session starting Monday.
The Wyoming School District Coalition for External Cost Adjustment, founded in June 2014 by seven school districts, has doubled over the past six years. It now includes 14 of Wyoming’s 48 school districts with more than 44,800 students. Its purpose is to “advocate for kids,” said Alex Ayers, superintendent of the Campbell County School District.
Now, just like in 2014, the group will support efforts to award inflationary-adjusted funding for school districts to maintain their purchasing power and remain competitive in recruiting teachers in the region and nation.
Some lawmakers saw the group as more adversarial then as it tried to convince legislators of the need to account for increasing costs after four years of no inflationary adjustments, leading to district cutbacks and job losses.
But that’s not been the case recently.
Legislators will be asked to approve a proposal to award $17 million to $19 million more in external cost funding. The amount is not yet set and depends on tweaks made by the Legislative Services Office. The measure is supported by the Joint Appropriations and Education committees, as well as Gov. Mark Gordon.
“We’re very pleased,” Ayers said. The local school district could receive about 10% of that based on enrollment, or $1.7 million to $1.9 million.
But that’s only one of six legislative measures the coalition of small and large districts will support in Cheyenne, Ayers said.
The coalition also will encourage legislators to remove the cap on special education funding that was enacted in the 2018 session as the state grappled with rising costs and lower revenues.
Districts such as Campbell County were able to operate at a level at or under the cap in the past biennium, Ayers said, but that’s “not sustainable” as expenses to send students to out-of-district placements continue to increase.
The coalition also favors appropriate safety and security funding for school districts, not only in ways to secure schools, but also to help cover the cost of school resource officers, something legislators are likely to discuss.
Lawmakers also are expected to support a bill calling for a recalibration study of the state’s school funding model over the next year. In fact, the state has already hired Picus and Odden, a firm that last conducted the legally mandated recalibration study in 2010.
A recalibration study conducted in 2015 by another firm was rejected by lawmakers in 2016. Legislators had hoped it would help cut costs, but it failed to do so.
The coalition also will encourage legislators to look at a more sustainable funding source for K-12 education in Wyoming, although there doesn’t appear to be much of a desire to tackle that issue this session as the state faces deficits of nearly $400 million in K-12 funding over the next biennium.
Ayers said the coalition also will support efforts to find efficiencies in education spending, such as school districts working together when they can to purchase supplies and cut costs. That effort won’t address the more controversial idea of school consolidation that raised the hackles of legislators in 2016.
While the coalition also supports efforts to update the regional cost adjustment funding model (based on costs for different areas of the state), Ayers said he doesn’t expect legislators to take any action on that in this session.
“It looks like that may not be addressed,” he said of a unique issue that could increase funding for some districts and lead to reductions in others.
“That actually impacts districts differently,” he said. “There’s some uniqueness there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.