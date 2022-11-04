The Campbell County School District Planetarium will offer a fulldome video and star tour and laser show Saturday. The video and star tour will begin at 6 p.m. with the laser show following at 7 p.m.
The video will explain what an astronomer does in the modern universe. The star tour of the current evening sky will dive into the bright stars, constellations and easy-to-find deep sky objects.
