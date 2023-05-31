Local Color Annual Spring Art Show (copy)
Buy Now

Blanche Guernsey adjusts artwork on display for the Local Color Annual Spring Art Show at FUEL Business Incubator in Gillette in 2021. Wyoming Art and Frame will host a reception for Guernsey and artist Richard Burke from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the downtown business.

 News Record File Photo

Guests can join in an “Evanescent” reception for artists Blanche Guernsey and Richard Burke from 6-8 p.m. Friday at Wyoming Art and Frame.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.