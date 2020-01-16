As sparks fly, Charlie Schuler works on bevelling a pipe for his Basic Pipe Class at Gillette Community College in 2018. At the time, Schuler had one semester left at the college, after which he said he wanted to pursue a carer in underwater welding at the Divers Institute of Technology.
A new welding certificate program at Gillette and Sheridan colleges begins in the spring. The class has been added “to give working adults an opportunity to advance their careers with a skill set that is in high demand in our region,” said Walt Tribley, president of the Northern Wyoming Community College District.
Kayden Winterholler, 18, welds as his teammate Colter Morris, 17, watches during the second annual Tech Battle Day on Friday afternoon at the Gillette College Technical Education Center. Winterholler and Morris are both part of the Mighty Camels team.
