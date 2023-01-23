Two minors were arrested after a traffic stop Saturday night.
A 2009 Ford was stopped on Brooks Avenue and Fourth Street for driving with no headlights Saturday night. There were open containers of alcohol in the car, as well as vaping devices, said Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson.
