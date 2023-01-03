A year of loss creates Christmas 'masterpiece', earns People's Choice award

For the most part, Josh Points took Christmas off last year.
He set some lights up outside of his home on Sierra Circle, he just didn’t put in the effort that he typically would – the effort that earned him three consecutive People’s Choice awards in the Holiday Lighting Contest, from 2018 through 2020.
The spirit that drove him to spend hours upon hours in his yard, driveway and roof, untangling lights, creating displays and piecing together another holiday masterpiece had been in him since he was about 10 years old. Last year, for the first time, it wasn’t there.
“It was hard for me to even do Christmas last year, but I pushed to do it,” he said.
The holidays are a time to reflect on the year that was. For Points, last year was harder than most.
Those same reasons it was hard last year became the motivation to create what he said is his favorite display of all. Piecing together the sprawling and dense design started with an unlikely source of inspiration: the last time he and his son went fishing.
“The way I put it together was the way I was feeling, the way I missed my son, the things he enjoys doing, like fishing,” he said.
His son, Ethan, loved to fish. It was one of his favorite things to do and it was the last thing they did together.
In September 2021, at 18 years old, Ethan died by suicide. With him, the vision and drive that inspired Points’ annual display was gone. But this year, with Ethan in mind, that motivation returned.
The result was the People’s Choice winner of the 2022 Holiday Lighting Contest, marking the fourth time in five years that Points won the community-voted award.
“I see people that lose people, not daily, but throughout the years, and it crumbles people,” Points said. “And I feel like, sometimes — you can’t let death overcome you. Even though it could be the closest person to you … I almost came to the point that I didn’t want to do nothing anymore.
“I just wish people would continue living life that do lose people. I know it’s tough, I know how hard it is, but you still just have to keep moving forward and enjoy your life as much as you can.”
View from above
Points and his close friends, Steve and Desiree Everts, have learned what it means to endure loss as well as anyone this past year.
Pictured beside Points in the celebratory photos from past Holiday Lighting Contest wins were longtime friends Desiree and Steve, along with their kids.
Included among their kids was their daughter, Halie Everts, and her husband, Aaron Godinez, both of whom died in an interstate crash in Colorado this summer, along with their 3-month-old daughter, Tessleigh, and Godinez’s parents.
“To be quite honest, pretty much all the death that I had in my life in the past year-and-a-half put my display together,” Points said. “After my display, when I was done with it and put the lights on, it was like a masterpiece. That’s what keeps me going.”
Points doesn’t enter each year with a specific end result in mind. His display has always been a work in progress up until the point it reaches its finished state. The decisions he makes each step of the way depends on what’s going on in his life at the moment.
This year, that resulted in the aforementioned fishing display, but also a number of other personal touches made with a heavy heart and an eye toward living on.
“I would say this is my favorite one,” he said of the display. “It’s just the way it came out.”
Despite all of the intricate details, the most important feature can’t be seen from the street or sidewalk.
The giant Christmas tree, designed in lines of lights on top of his home’s roof, laying flat against the shingles and facing up toward the sky, wasn’t made for the families and passersby whom the rest of the display is for. That roof design doesn’t show in the photographs used in the Holiday Lighting Contest and it would go unnoticed by anyone who took the time to stop and stare at the spectacle on Sierra Circle.
It was the most important touch, and it was missed by everyone except the ones it was meant for: Ethan, Halie, Aaron and Tessleigh.
“I want them to be able to see it from heaven above,” Points said, fighting back tears.
He held back tears because how could he not?
For more than a year, his son’s death weighed on his heart and mind. He’s known what effect it has on him and he’s seen that type of loss affect his closest friends, who as fate would have it, also faced tragedy in the past year.
It’s the kind of tragedy that can break a person. The kind Points has seen crumble others. But no matter how bad it gets, everyone has a choice.
You can move forward, as hard as it may be, or succumb to the past. You can keep the Christmas lights in the garage another year, or you can drag them out, turn them on and decide all they stand for: The love of the past, the pain of the present and a future not defined by either.
Points couldn’t regain the ones he lost. Instead, he built something so meaningful, and so bright, that they could see just how much they still mean.
