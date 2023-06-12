Commissioners
Buy Now

Commissioner Colleen Faber poses a question to Campbell County Library Board members as Commissioner Del Shelstad looks on during a meeting at the library in August 2021. Commissioners are considering lower the county's mill levy slightly.

 News Record File Photo

Next week, Campbell County Commissioners will approve the budget for the upcoming fiscal year, which starts July 1.

(1) comment

BoyMom&Amma

What about the large corporations that have paid in advance-will there be refunds necessary?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.