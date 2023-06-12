Next week, Campbell County Commissioners will approve the budget for the upcoming fiscal year, which starts July 1.
And the board also has an appetite for lowering the mill levy, although some commissioners wondered if it was really worth doing.
Campbell County’s provisional budget for fiscal year 2023-2024 is about $151 million, which is only $166,000 more than the FY23 budget.
County Clerk Cindy Lovelace said the FY23 budget was $150.8 million, and that this does not include the $10 million that the county gave to the Gillette College Community District.
A majority of the commissioners also want to lower the mill levy. Right now it’s at 11.253 mills, but they’ve talked about lowering it to 11.1 mills.
A mill is based on a county’s assessed valuation, or the taxable value of property. While the assessed valuation for this year has not been finalized yet, it has been projected to be $5.3 billion, meaning 1 mill would bring in $5.3 million.
Commissioner Jim Ford said he’d like to keep the mill levy where it’s at and put some of the money into savings, because if it’s lowered, that is money that isn’t going to the county.
“I’d rather collect it and save it, than not collect it,” Ford said.
He pointed out that for the average household, the decrease in the mill levy won’t mean much.
“On a $300,000 house, it’s $3.80,” he said. “That’s the amount of change in the couch cushions.”
Other commissioners said the lowering of the mill is symbolic.
“I know it’s very little, it’s more of a statement of where we’re headed than anything,” Commissioner Del Shelstad said. “It won’t do anything more than make a statement, so why not? If we can tell our constituents, we’re keeping you in mind.”
Commissioner Kelley McCreery said he was trying to understand the reasoning behind lowering the mill, “because if we put it into savings, it’s there.”
Ford also worried that this doesn’t account for any unexpected drops in revenue.
“If we set a mill levy that only covers the budget, there’s no room for oil price to go to $38, or natural gas prices to go lower?” he asked.
Faber said the county can have its cake and eat it too. It can lower the mill levy and will be able to make a budget amendment in the middle of the next fiscal year to put money into savings.
(1) comment
What about the large corporations that have paid in advance-will there be refunds necessary?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.