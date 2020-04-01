The Wyoming Legislature will likely hold its first special session in more than 15 years to allocate emergency federal funding to address the coronavirus pandemic and possibly other matters, House Speaker Steve Harshman said.
“Nothing is certain in this life, but if you read the tea leaves, I believe it’s becoming more of a necessity all the time,” said Harshman, a Republican from Casper.
Wyoming stands to get a $1.25 billion share of the $2.2 trillion federal emergency relief package President Donald Trump signed Friday.
For comparison, the state’s biennial budget is $2.9 billion, meaning each year’s budget is $1.45 billion, said Sen. Michael Von Flatern, R-Gillette. Wyoming has to spend the $1.25 billion by the end of 2020.
The money has to be spent on COVID-19 expenses, and Von Flatern said he’s not sure the state can spend all of it this year. The state is not allowed to use the money to reimburse revenue that has been lost due to the virus.
Gov. Mark Gordon said many lawmakers have told him a special session is important but “we’re still in the early days” of deciding if it’s necessary.
Von Flatern said he thinks if it happens, a special session would be held virtually, and the Legislature is still trying to work out the logistics of getting 110 or so people on one conference call. He expects the special session would take four to five days.
The Legislature last met in a special session in 2004 to endorse a constitutional amendment to limit medical malpractice damage claims. Voters rejected the measure that fall.
Lawmakers also might use a new special session to revisit matters left over from this past session, including a steep decline in state revenue due to low oil prices.
