Gillette High School Robotics hosts regional competition for robot supremacy

The Gillette High School Robotics team is made up of students from both CCHS and TBHS. They are subdivided in four-person teams that design, build and compete with one robot. The team members are:

The VEX Robotics Competition was held at TBHS on Saturday. Thirteen teams from four states competed for four awards: Robot Skills Champion, Tournament Champion, Design Award and Excellence Award. Robot Skills and Tournament Champion are both performance awards, the Design Award is judged and the Excellence Award is both performance and judged.

Why 'Jonathan'?

If you're wondering why Josh Guernsey and his team would name a robot Jonathan, there's a story behind that.

During a press event for a new movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, actors were asked to name Thor's hammer, known as Mjölnir. Limited comic book knowledge, foggy memories and a slightly tricky pronunciation were just some of the reasons many actors struggled to name it correctly.

Paul Rudd, who plays the character Ant-Man in the MCU, answered without skipping a beat: "Jonathan?"

Guernsey and the team loved that clip, and Jonathan was born.

You could identify him on the playing field by its tiny silver replica of Mjölnir hanging from it.