Wyoming recorded nine more COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, none of which came from Campbell County.
Those deaths bring the state’s total to 671 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
There have been 57 coronavirus-related deaths in Campbell County.
COVID-19 hospitalizations throughout the state have made another noticeable dip over the past week. On Tuesday, there were 21 COVID-19 patients in the state, a drop from 34 the week before.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses received: 4,475
- First vaccine doses administered: 3,508 (78.39%; as of Feb. 22)
- Second vaccine doses received: 2,675
- Second vaccine doses administered: 1,443 (53.94%; as of Feb. 22)
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 2
- Number of probables: 471
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 17
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 4,181
- Number of active cases: 15
- Recoveries: 4,580
- Recoveries in past seven days: 10
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 57
- Hospitalizations today: 1
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 34
- Number of probables: 8,164
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 393
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 45,780
- Number of active cases: 605
- New deaths: 9
- Overall deaths: 671
- Hospitalizations today: 21
COUNTY NUMBERS
Laramie: 6,883 (1,258)
Natrona: 5,753 (1,925)
Campbell: 4,181 (471)
Fremont: 4,059 (757)
Albany: 3,512 (380)
Sweetwater: 3,557 (75)
Sheridan: 2,384 (615)
Weston: 527 (94)
Johnson: 400 (215)
Crook: 385 (32)
