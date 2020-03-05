Bill Matthews, a retired Bighorn National Forest archaeologist, will give a presentation on his two field seasons of high-altitude archaeology in Lake Titicaca Basin of Peru at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Campbell County Public Library.
This free presentation is open to the public and hosted by the Pumpkin Buttes Archaeology Chapter.
