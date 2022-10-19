Gillette Abuse Refuge Foundation will honor survivors and remember victims of domestic violence in a candlelight vigil at 6 p.m. Thursday at the City Council Chambers.
Survivors will share stories, along with encouraging words and motivation. People are invited to stay for refreshments and reflection in the lobby after the vigil.
