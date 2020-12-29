Wyoming added 32 more COVID-19 deaths when the Wyoming Department of Health updated its COVID-19 records Monday afternoon, including two from Campbell County.
The two new local deaths raise the county’s toll to 29 and the state’s to 405 COVID-19 related deaths.
With the 35 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Campbell County, there have been 3,774 since the pandemic began, along with 366 probable cases and 3,774 recoveries, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Statewide, the number of active cases and hospitalizations have decreased steadily of late. On Monday, there were 115 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Wyoming, including 15 at Campbell County Memorial Hospital.
The state peaked at 247 COVID-19 hospitalizations Nov. 30 before the decline began, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
There were 1,421 active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming on Monday, a drop from 7,572 active cases when the month began.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 35
- Number of probables: 366
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 128
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 3,774
- Number of active cases: 150
- Recoveries: 3,971
- Recoveries in past seven days: 222
- New deaths: 2
- Overall deaths: 29
- Hospitalizations: 16
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 456
- Number of probables: 532
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 1,231
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 37,623
- Number of active cases: 1,421
- New deaths: 32
- Overall deaths: 405
- Hospitalizations:115
COUNTY NUMBERS
Laramie:5,949 (1,002)
Natrona: 4,952 (1,429)
Campbell: 3,774 (366)
Fremont: 3,440 (522)
Albany: 3,148 (296)
Sweetwater: 2,810 (111)
Sheridan: 2,057 (434)
Weston: 382 (85)
Crook: 355 (28)
Johnson: 329 (199)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.