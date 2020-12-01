December’s Campbell County Public Library book discussion is on “Spirit of Steamboat” by Craig Johnson.
Sheriff Walt Longmire is in his office reading “A Christmas Carol” when he’s interrupted by a ghost of Christmas past — a young woman with a hairline scar and more than a few questions about his predecessor. With his daughter Cady and Undersherrif Moretti otherwise engaged, Walt’s on his own this Christmas Eve, so he agrees to help her.
